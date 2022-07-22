Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

