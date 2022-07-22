Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $222.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

