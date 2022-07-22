Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.