The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

