Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

