JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $105.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.17.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.