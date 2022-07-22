Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.02.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

