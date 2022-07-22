Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Lowered to $79.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

BMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.