MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

