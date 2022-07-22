Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,438 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average of $317.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

