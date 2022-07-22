Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

