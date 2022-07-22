Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17,562.3% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 728,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 724,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

