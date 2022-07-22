4,543 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.