Essex LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average of $317.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

