Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

