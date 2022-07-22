Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

