Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,711 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

