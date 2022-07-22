Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.3 %
V stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.