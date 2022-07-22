Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

NYSE GPN opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.