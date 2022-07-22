Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $28,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

