CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 279,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

