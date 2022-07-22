MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

