Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 6.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 1,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.8 %

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.