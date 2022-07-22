QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.49 and last traded at $101.30. 8,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

