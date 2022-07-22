QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.49 and last traded at $101.30. 8,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
