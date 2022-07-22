Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.