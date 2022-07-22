Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

