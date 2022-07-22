Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $10.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s current price.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

