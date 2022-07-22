Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $10.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s current price.
PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
