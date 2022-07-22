JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $123.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRFT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. Perficient has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,194 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

