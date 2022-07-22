Mizuho Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $76.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NET opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

