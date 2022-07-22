Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $461.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 84.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.71.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.44.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

