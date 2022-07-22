Mizuho Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.15.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

