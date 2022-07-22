Credit Suisse Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $245.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $273.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.88.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

