EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.53.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

