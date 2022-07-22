Mizuho Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

