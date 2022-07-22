Mizuho Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

