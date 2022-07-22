Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 44,915 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 811.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $74.02 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

