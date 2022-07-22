Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

