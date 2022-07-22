Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.