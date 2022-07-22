Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Cummins (NYSE:CMI) a $249.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $206.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.