Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 707 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

