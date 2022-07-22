Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 861 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.