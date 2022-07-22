Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

