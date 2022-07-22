Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

