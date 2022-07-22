Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.