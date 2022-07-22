TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.02.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.