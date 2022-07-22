Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,876.54.

CMG stock opened at $1,368.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,313.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,435.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

