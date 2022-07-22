Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 5,275 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9,254.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.