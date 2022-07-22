Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

