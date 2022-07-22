Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.