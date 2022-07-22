NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80. The company has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

