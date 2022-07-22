Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
