Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $332.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.40 and a 200 day moving average of $393.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

